Art Notes November 2022

Fair Trade

Artist Trading Cards (ATCs) provide a great way for creatives to both promote themselves and their work while making new pieces of art. The Art Supply Depo, at 5739 Main Street in Sylvania, hosts ATC swaps every other month, each with a specific theme. November’s swap takes place Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon and the theme is Halloween and “Over and Under the Moon,” so prepare to get spooky. The event is free and no registration is required. Curious about the world of ATCs? Show up and see what the fun is all about. 419-720-6462. artsupplydepo.com.

Knock on wood

Father and son woodworking team Bill and Zach Rossiter will be leading a workshop designed to teach novices how to design their own custom charcuterie board. Come learn how wood can be crafted into one-of-a-kind art that will impress your friends and family. After you design your charcuterie board, the Rossiters will take your design and chosen wood pieces and finalize your project a few weeks later. Plus, there will be snacks and small batch rum served at the event, which takes place Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at Fuller Art House, 5679 Main Street in Sylvania. $95. (419) 882-8949. fullerarthouse.com.