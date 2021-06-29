Here Comes the Boom

Firework shows are back on this year and many locations in the Toledo area are ready to show off their Fourth of July spirit. As we approach Fourth of July weekend and commemorate America’s independence, there are many celebrations to attend. There will be firework shows across Toledo and in several different places around the city for any viewers who would like to go. Many of them will begin at dusk or 10:00 p.m. for those who are looking forward to bringing their patriotic spirit.
A compiled list of firework shows happening is below.
Oak Harbor Firework Show on July 1st
Along the Portage River
Starts at dusk
Downtown Toledo Firework Show on July 2nd
In Downtown Toledo
Starts at dusk
White House Firework Show on July 2nd
At Blue Creek Metropark
Starts at dusk
Sylvania Firework Show on July 3rd
8252 Mayberry Square N, Sylvania, OH
Starts at dusk
Bowling Green Firework Show on July 3rd
At the Wood Co. Fairgrounds
Starts at approximately 10:00 p.m.
Maumee and Perrysburg Firework Show on July 3rd
Near Fort Meigs State Memorial
Starts at approximately 10:00 p.m.
Woodville Firework Show on July 3rd
At Trailmaker Park
Starts at approximately 10:00 p.m.
Put-In-Bay Firework Show on July 4th
439 Loraine Ave, Put In Bay, OH
Starts at dusk