Here Comes the Boom

Firework shows are back on this year and many locations in the Toledo area are ready to show off their Fourth of July spirit. As we approach Fourth of July weekend and commemorate America’s independence, there are many celebrations to attend. There will be firework shows across Toledo and in several different places around the city for any viewers who would like to go. Many of them will begin at dusk or 10:00 p.m. for those who are looking forward to bringing their patriotic spirit.

A compiled list of firework shows happening is below.

Oak Harbor Firework Show on July 1st

Along the Portage River

Starts at dusk

Downtown Toledo Firework Show on July 2nd

In Downtown Toledo

Starts at dusk

White House Firework Show on July 2nd

At Blue Creek Metropark

Starts at dusk

Sylvania Firework Show on July 3rd

8252 Mayberry Square N, Sylvania, OH

Starts at dusk

Bowling Green Firework Show on July 3rd

At the Wood Co. Fairgrounds

Starts at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Maumee and Perrysburg Firework Show on July 3rd

Near Fort Meigs State Memorial

Starts at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Woodville Firework Show on July 3rd

At Trailmaker Park

Starts at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Put-In-Bay Firework Show on July 4th

439 Loraine Ave, Put In Bay, OH

Starts at dusk