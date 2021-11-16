Nuestra Gente works to make Thanksgivings happy in Toledo

Nuestra Gente Community Projects is raising funds once more to deliver Thanksgiving baskets to needy families in Toledo.

This is the fourth year for Nuestra Gente’s Thanksgiving program, which will work to distribute baskets with turkey and other essentials for a full holiday meal to families in Toledo’s Old South End and the East Side.

Last year’s fundraiser helped deliver more than 100 baskets to families around the community. Nuestra Gente’s goal in 2021 is even more ambitious, as organizers are hoping to raise enough money to deliver 150 baskets.

Founded in 2008, Nuestra Gente is an area nonprofit aimed at improving the lives of area communities. In addition to their Thanksgiving event, Nuestra Gente holds an annual Feliz Navidad food and gift drive, houses the 419 Food Pantry and runs Nuestra Gente Radio, a daily Spanish-language broadcast.

The Nuestra Gente Thanksgiving Baskets will be delivered on Saturday, November 20. If you would like to donate or sponsor a basket, visit nuestragentecommunityprojects.org or mail a donation to P.O. Box 140661, Toledo, OH, 43614.

For more information on the program, see Nuestra Gente’s video about the event at https://youtu.be/ZrBFaU5bsXs.