Ohio Minimum Wage to Increase by 50 Cents

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Ohio’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase on January 1, 2022 to $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.65 per hour for tipped employees. This is an increase from the current $8.80 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.40 per hour for tipped employees.

The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000 per year, an increase from the current $319,000 per year. For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts that are less than this and for 14-15 year olds, the state minimum wage will remain at $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied directly to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change.

Voters in Ohio passed a Constitutional Amendment in November of 2006 stating that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on January 1 of each year by the rate of inflation. This is tied to the Consumer Price index (CPI-W), which increased by 5.8% between Sept. 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021.

Despite this increase, Ohio is still one of the states with the lowest minimum wage in the United States. Washington D.C. tops out the list with a minimum wage of $15.20 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 for tipped employees.

To read the official press release from the Ohio Department of Commerce, visit their website: https://www.com.ohio.gov