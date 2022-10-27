If you’ve driven past the intersection of Brookhill and Ravine Roads in Sylvania over the past few weeks, you’ve likely seen lots of cars slowing down to take a look at a yard display: an impressively elaborate set of skeletons in costumes acting out a scene, with props, puns, and humor. Every day in October, a different scene takes the stage.

The project is called Brookhill Boneyard, and it is the brainchild of Kaden Decker, a senior at Northview High School. Decker says it takes him and his family at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours and 10 minutes to set up each arrangement. His mom, Annette Decker, creates concepts, sketches, and props as needed. Grandma Rhonda Kalima helps out by sewing costumes.

“Four years ago, we bought 4 skeletons and did 5-6 themes over the course of the month. Three years ago, we did a different theme each day during October. Last year we started posting our scenes on Instagram, and this year we’re going all out,” Decker said, adding that this might be the last year the Boneyard appears, since he’ll be heading to college next year.

This year’s productions include cultural references and everyday scenes turned to oddities like “scarecrows and scared crows,” “flying kites and lightning strikes,” a corn maze, wheelbarrow racing, foosball, “Judge Ghouly,” and a game of Quidditch. The complexity is ramping up toward the end of October. Decker’s favorites have been “Till Death Do Us Start,” a wedding scene, and “Nightmare Before Christmas,” which appeared this week.

You won’t want to miss this. Drive by after dark for the spookiest effects. Now through October 31. Brookhill and Ravine Roads, Sylvania. instagram.com/brookhillboneyard