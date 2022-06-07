Swingtown to keep on Rock’n at Hollywood

From “Abracadabra” to “Rock’n Me” and “The Joker,” some of classic rock’s most memorable songs came from The Steve Miller Band. Toledo music fans looking for just a taste of the group’s legendary sound are in luck as Swingtown, one of the world’s most popular Steve Miller tribute acts, will perform at the Hollywood Casino on Saturday, June 11.

The show will take place beginning at 8pm at the H Lounge in the Casino. Admission to the show is free. For more information about upcoming events at Hollywood Casino, visit hollywoodcasinotoledo.com.

8pm.

1968 Miami St.

419-661-5200