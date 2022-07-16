Park Jam for a Cause

On Sunday, July 17 from 7pm to 11pm, head over to Promenade Park for the free “All R&B All Night” Park Jam. This event is hosted by “Cuntry,” a hip hop artist based out of Toledo. There will be food trucks from all over the area, live music, a 360 photo booth, live roller skating, and other vendors. This event is all about a safe, fun night of music, food, and great times, and is also for a good cause— collecting donations for the area’s homeless population.

Admission is free, with the donation of any item for the homeless. The event’s goal is to bring together the community and gather donations for the homeless population in Toledo. This event is sponsored by many local businesses including: the Cherry Street Mission, the Vibe Lounge, Helping Hands of Ohio, Go Digital, Premier Screenings LLC, A Servants Heart, The People’s Salesman (Mr. Lance Self) and Taylor Automotive, the Self Love Movement, and Real Noble Events.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to attend the event. For more information, visit the Park Jam Facebook event page.