Frijid Pink brings Michigan rock to Griffin Hines

Legendary Michigan rock band Frijid Pink will be taking over the Griffin Hines Park stage for a one-night gig on Saturday, October 2 from 8-11pm.

The show will see Toledo band 2 Left Missing, a cover band specializing in a wide range of musical eras, as the opening act.

Formed in 1967 in Detroit, Frijid Pink distinguished itself with a hard-driving psychedelic rock sound. In December of 1969, the band recorded a rendition of the traditional folk song “House of the Rising Sun,” which became their biggest hit, selling over 1 million copies and reaching the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

The group’s modern incarnation includes original founding member Rick Stevers, drummer. Rick Zeithaml, a Toledo native and guitarist of the band RuKus, is also a member of the current Frijid Pink lineup. The group was inducted to the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame in 2013.

3950 S. Berkey Southern Rd., Swanton. 419-434-0120. griffinhinesfarm.com