ConnecToledo Lights Up Levis This Fall

Over the summer, ConnecToledo helped make Thursdays at noon fun for downtown Toledoans with their weekly Lunch at Levis concert series. Well, the party is gonna keep on rolling this fall with Levis Under the Lights, a new nighttime series of events being held on select Fridays.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy a beverage from one of the participating DORA restaurants, have some good food, enjoy some outdoor games and, of course, listen to some great live music.

The fun began on Friday, October 1 with performances by Matt Truman’s Ego Trip, Jennifer Westwood and Dylan Dunbar. This week, on Friday, October 8, Andrew Ellis and Fun on the Side will perform. Music on each night will take place from 6-9pm.

Numerous downtown participating restaurants including Don Juan Express, Focaccia’s and more will feature specials as part of the event. In addition, The Brick Bar will feature its own live music, including performances by Dealing with Dragons and Dos Dudes.

For more information on the event, visit downtowntoledo.org.