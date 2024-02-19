Music Notes March 2024

John Mellencamp live at The Stranahan

The legendary 80’s singer/songwriter, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, John Mellencamp will be live at The Stranahan this spring. Hear heartland rock songs like “Small Town,” “R.O.C.K in the U.S.A.” and “Jack & Diane” at this one night only event. Sunday, March 17 at 8pm. Tickets start at $49.50. 419-381-8851. Stranahantheater.com

Performances at Culture Clash Records

Free live music at Culture Clash Records on Thursday, March 14 from 6pm to 9pm. Hear live music from Advance Base based out of Chicago, Young Moon from San Francisco, and Toledo’s own, Dani Cotter. The event is free to the public, however tipping the performers is highly suggested. 912 Monroe St. 419-536-5683. Cultureclashrecords.com

Hepcat Revival at The Village Idiot

Hepcat Revival, a Toledo 7-piece blues, jazz and swing band to perform at The Village Idiot on Saturday, March 23 from 6pm to 9pm. Since 1989 Hepcat Revival has been bringing their high-energy music to the Toledo area. Enjoy delicious pizza and craft beers from The Village Idiot while you listen to the jazzy sounds of Hepcat Revival this spring. 309 Conant St, Maumee. 419-893-7281. Villageidiotmaumee.com

Emo Nite at Frankie’s

The popular phenomenon that has swept the nation, Emo Nite, is coming to Toledo. Emo Nite events have been seen at popular festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. Parties are thrown across the United States to celebrate emo and pop punk music and culture. Tickets for the event cost $16. Frankie’s Inner City, 308 Main St. 419-214-0678. Seetickets.us