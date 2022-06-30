Support Survivors of Human Trafficking Through UT Fundraiser on July 2

On July 2, the University of Toledo’s Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute and the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition are joining forces to host “Give True Freedom This Independence Day,” a fundraiser to benefit survivors of human trafficking.

According to Dr. Celia Williamson, Distinguished University Professor of social work and director of the UToledo Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute, there are over 40 million human trafficking victims globally – an astonishing and terrifyingly high number.

“This Fourth of July is Independence Day in the United States, the day we come together to celebrate our freedom,” Dr. Williamson said via news release. “But there are many in our community who don’t have freedom. They are being controlled, abused, battered and sold. It’s time for us to tell the story of what is happening to them and do something about it.”

Tickets for the fundraiser cost $25 per person, held at TolHouse, from 4 pm – 8 pm. The fundraiser includes a silent auction, cash bar, and appetizers. “Funds raised will enable us to continue the important work of identifying and providing comprehensive health and social services and helping survivors to realize the freedom they deserve,” per the LCHTC website.

“We will host a community call to action to raise awareness and bring what is happening in the darkness and behind closed doors to light,” Williamson said. “We will also highlight the work being done in the community.”

The Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition was founded over a decade ago by 30+ local agencies and serves five counties. The University of Toledo’s Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute and LCHTC have been collaborating since 2015, liberating hundreds of local survivors.

The event is July 2nd from 4 pm-8 pm at TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43604.

Click here to purchase tickets to the fundraiser.

Click here to donate directly to LCHTC.

Click here to learn more about Human Trafficking from UT’s Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute, and to view Dr. Williamson’s Welcome Message, click here.

**If you suspect human trafficking, call the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition at 1(888)373-7888, or text “BE FREE” to 233733**