Take to the Black Kite stage again

After a long layoff, forced by the quarantine orders, Black Kite Coffee on Collingwood recently restarted an Open Mic Night. Held on a bi-weekly basis on Tuesdays at 5:30pm, the Black Kite’s Open Mic welcomes artists of all stripes, from musicians to poets and more. Spearheaded by UT alumnus and Toledo native Samuel Rudd, the Kite’s Open Mic is a welcome sign that the Toledo area arts community is slowly reawakening. Now scheduled for June 16 and 30, additional dates have not yet been announced.