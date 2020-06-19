After a long layoff, forced by the quarantine orders, Black Kite Coffee on Collingwood recently restarted an Open Mic Night. Held on a bi-weekly basis on Tuesdays at 5:30pm, the Black Kite’s Open Mic welcomes artists of all stripes, from musicians to poets and more. Spearheaded by UT alumnus and Toledo native Samuel Rudd, the Kite’s Open Mic is a welcome sign that the Toledo area arts community is slowly reawakening. Now scheduled for June 16 and 30, additional dates have not yet been announced.
Take to the Black Kite stage again
. June 19, 2020.