Film Notes March 2024

Classic Movie Day

Visit the Oregon Branch Library for their screening of the Classic Movie of the Month. This month’s selection is the 1954 classic musical western, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. The movie won the Academy Award for Best Scoring of a Musical Picture at the 27th Academy Awards presentation in 1954 and was selected by the U.S. National Film Registry at the Library of Congress for its cultural and historical significance. Tuesday, March 26 at 2pm. 3340 Dustin Road. 419-259-5250. Toledolibrary.org

Ann Arbor Film Festival

The 62nd Ann Arbor Film Festival (AAFF) will screen March 26 through 31. The AAFF, which serves as an Academy Award-qualifying festival, presents over 180 films in 40 different categories from 20 different countries. The Festival includes films from various genres including animation, fiction, documentary and many more. A full Festival pass is $150 for the 6 days. Members and seniors, $110 and students, $90. Online screening March 26 — April 7, $60. Michigan Theater, 603 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor, MI. Aafilmfest.org