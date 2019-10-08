The 2019 Walk to End Veteran Homelessness will take place on Friday, October 18 at the Civic Center Mall. As always, all proceeds from the event will go toward Veterans Matter, a group focused on finding permanent housing for the more than 40,000 homeless veterans who need assistance around the country. Founded in Toledo by former comedian Ken Leslie, Veterans Matter has helped to house over 3,000 veterans.

Registration, $25 for the general public,

$20 for active-duty or veterans,

and $15 for students.

General and military participants receive an event t-shirt if registered before October 14.

6pm | 750 Jackson St.| 567-698-7838

veteransmatter.org/walk