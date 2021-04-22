Time to Take a Shot: Where to get the vaccine in Toledo

Photo by Ivan Diaz on Unsplash
Where can you get the coronavirus vaccine in Northwest Ohio? There are plenty of options available to qualified adults, though the availability of appointments changes frequently. Here’s a list of locations in Toledo offering COVID vaccine, schedule an appointment today!
Rite Aid
- 5224 Dorr St.
- 3325 West Central Ave.
- 7504 West Central Ave.
- 4018 North McCord Rd., Sylvania
- 7225 Airport Hwy., Holland
- 3911 Secor Rd.
- 2450 South Reynolds Rd.
- 2430 Glendale Ave.
- 5890 Monroe St., Sylvania
- 6484 Monroe St., Sylvania Website: https://www.riteaid.com/covid-vaccine-apt
Kroger
- 2257 N Holland Sylvania Rd.
- 7059 Orchard Centre Dr., Holland
- 4533 Monroe St., Sylvania
- 7545 Sylvania Ave.
- 2555 Glendale Ave.
- 1435 Reynolds Rd., Maumee
- 6235 Monroe St., Sylvania,
- 4925 Jackman Rd.
- 833 W Alexis Rd.
- 3462 Sterns Rd., Lambertville, MI
- 27322 Carronade Dr., Perrysburg
- 4633 Suder Ave.
- 3301 Navarre Ave., Oregon
- 8730 Waterville Swanton Rd., Waterville
- 113 E Airport Hwy., Swanton
Website: https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility
CVS
2104 S. Byrne Rd.
Phone number: (419) 389-9112
Website: https://www.cvs.com/vaccine/intake/store/cvd-store-select/first-dose-select
Walmart
1355 S. McCord Rd., Holland
Phone number: 419-867-0155
Meijer
- 7240 W. Central Ave.
- 1391 Conant, Maumee
- 10055 Olde US 20, Rossford
- 1500 E. Alexis Rd.
- 1725 S. Wheeling, Oregon
- 2111 E Wooster St., Bowling Green Website: https://clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001
The Clinic Pharmacy
4235 Secor Rd.
Hours: 1:30am – 2:30pm Tue, 12:30pm – 3pm Thu
Phone number: +1 (419) 479-5800
Lucas County Rec Center (Age 18 & Up Only)
2901 Key St., Maumee
Hours: 12pm – 6pm Tue, 9am – 4pm Fri
Phone number: (419) 794-7150
University of Toledo Medical Center – Ruppert Health Center
3125 Transverse Dr.
Phone number: +1 (419) 383-4000
Hours: Open 8am – 12pm Mon-Fri
Walgreens Pharmacy
1330 N Reynolds Rd.
Phone number: (419) 536-3840
Website: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19/location-screening
ProMedica Urgent Care Toledo Covid Vaccine Clinic
- 25950 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg
- 2110 Tremainsville Rd.
- 5200 Harroun Rd., Sylvania Flower Hospital
- 6755 Central Ave.
Website: https://mychartvms.promedica.org/MyChart/openscheduling?specialty=138,125&hidespecialtysection=1
Sam’s Club
1300 E. Mall Dr.
Phone Number: (419) 866-8366