Time to Take a Shot: Where to get the vaccine in Toledo

Where can you get the coronavirus vaccine in Northwest Ohio? There are plenty of options available to qualified adults, though the availability of appointments changes frequently. Here’s a list of locations in Toledo offering COVID vaccine, schedule an appointment today!

Rite Aid

5224 Dorr St. 3325 West Central Ave. 7504 West Central Ave. 4018 North McCord Rd., Sylvania 7225 Airport Hwy., Holland 3911 Secor Rd. 2450 South Reynolds Rd. 2430 Glendale Ave. 5890 Monroe St., Sylvania 6484 Monroe St., Sylvania Website: https://www.riteaid.com/covid-vaccine-apt

Kroger

2257 N Holland Sylvania Rd. 7059 Orchard Centre Dr., Holland 4533 Monroe St., Sylvania 7545 Sylvania Ave. 2555 Glendale Ave. 1435 Reynolds Rd., Maumee 6235 Monroe St., Sylvania, 4925 Jackman Rd. 833 W Alexis Rd. 3462 Sterns Rd., Lambertville, MI 27322 Carronade Dr., Perrysburg 4633 Suder Ave. 3301 Navarre Ave., Oregon 8730 Waterville Swanton Rd., Waterville 113 E Airport Hwy., Swanton

Website: https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility

CVS

2104 S. Byrne Rd.

Phone number: (419) 389-9112

Website: https://www.cvs.com/vaccine/intake/store/cvd-store-select/first-dose-select

Walmart

1355 S. McCord Rd., Holland

Phone number: 419-867-0155

Meijer

7240 W. Central Ave. 1391 Conant, Maumee 10055 Olde US 20, Rossford 1500 E. Alexis Rd. 1725 S. Wheeling, Oregon 2111 E Wooster St., Bowling Green https://clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001

The Clinic Pharmacy

4235 Secor Rd.

Hours: 1:30am – 2:30pm Tue, 12:30pm – 3pm Thu

Phone number: +1 (419) 479-5800

Lucas County Rec Center (Age 18 & Up Only)

2901 Key St., Maumee

Hours: 12pm – 6pm Tue, 9am – 4pm Fri

Phone number: (419) 794-7150

University of Toledo Medical Center – Ruppert Health Center

3125 Transverse Dr.

Phone number: +1 (419) 383-4000

Hours: Open 8am – 12pm Mon-Fri

Walgreens Pharmacy

1330 N Reynolds Rd.

Phone number: (419) 536-3840

Website: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19/location-screening

ProMedica Urgent Care Toledo Covid Vaccine Clinic

25950 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg 2110 Tremainsville Rd. 5200 Harroun Rd., Sylvania Flower Hospital 6755 Central Ave.

Website: https://mychartvms.promedica.org/MyChart/openscheduling?specialty=138,125&hidespecialtysection=1

Sam’s Club

1300 E. Mall Dr.

Phone Number: (419) 866-8366