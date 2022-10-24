Marketplace Changes October 2022

A new coworking space is opening in the offices of Spacebar at 5687 Main St. in Sylvania. Named Spacesicle, the space houses up to three individual work areas for tenants, a lounge area and kitchen, an entertainment area and more. spacebarsylvania.com

Delicious baked goods made from scratch in a gluten-free kitchen are available at Natalie’s Cake Library. Their baked goods are now being sold at 5441 Main St. in Sylvania, the site of the former Fitness Shack. Baker Natalie White offers a variety of gluten and dye-free goods, freshly baked, and a variety of other items to fit many dietary restrictions. nataliescakelibrary.com

Eco-friendly junk removal company Junk King opened a Toledo location at 515 Burbank Dr., near the UT Scott Park Campus. junk-king.com

The long-vacant Rosemary Apartments at 3632 North Detroit Ave. will soon be demolished, it was announced this past summer. The building has long been considered a blighted structure and has been unoccupied for over two decades. The City stated that there are no plans to build a new building there, instead hoping to create a green space with a memorial to Joshua Sorrell, a 16-year-old who passed away at the site in 2016.

The Toledo Federation of Art Societies (TFAS) finally has a building to call home. The TFAS Studio + Gallery opened at the Toledo Botanical Garden’s Artists’ Village, located at 5403 Elmer Dr. The first physical location for the Federation— which has existed since 1917— the Studio will provide a place for the organization to exhibit work, hold meetings and works

Toledo may soon get a new Culver’s location as Toledo City Council approved zoning for the construction of the restaurant on Executive Parkway, near Secor and Central. The fast food restaurant would join two other area Culver’s restaurants, currently in Oregon and Holland, as well as a new location under construction in Perrysburg. culvers.com

Seafood and chicken are served hot and fresh at the new food truck Scales & Bales, which opened this past summer. Search “Scales & Bales” on Facebook for the latest on their schedule.

Rossford-based florists Urban Flowers have expanded into a second location at 118 S. Superior St in the downtown Toledo Warehouse District, near Swan Creek Candle Co. urbanflowersonline.com

If you love premium coffee, freshly roasted, you’re gonna want to stop by Freight House Coffee Company at 16 S. Stadium Rd. in Oregon, near Clay High School. facebook.com/freighthousecoffeeco

Closing

Over a century of delicious memories came to an end with the closure of Malczewski’s Catering this past summer. A family business that began as a market, Malczewski’s created Polish favorites for generations of grateful Toledo diners. The closing followed owner Fred Malczewski’s decision to retire, though longtime customers may still purchase some of the family’s trademark seasonings through Facebook. Search “Malczewski’s Seasonings” on Facebook.