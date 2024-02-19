Astrology March 2024

The month of March starts off with the Sun transiting in the ethereal sign of Pisces, moving motivated into fire energy Aries, on the 21st. At that time, we may feel a newfound sense of direction, as through osmosis we experience the splendor of its effect on us all.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PISCES

(Feb 19 – March 20) In accordance with your more intuitive nature, it’s time to be more vocal and less reserved this month as planetary influences heighten your already sensitive nature. Speak your mind as well as your truth and allow yourself the opportunity to work from the inside out. This can be your motivation for the month. It’s all about you, party in style!

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

As the transiting SUN, and Venus illuminate you, you may feel inspired to begin a new venture. Perhaps, to even take on a new project or make something fun and creative. The spotlight is not only on what you do, but also on everyone that encompasses you. In addition, a great time to trust your instincts. Getting in touch with your inner guides can be a good start.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Your instincts are super charged this month, as the planetary influences occupy that sacred part of your mind, your subconscious. It’s time to get rid of the clutter, let go and let live. In addition, friendships along with new alliances seem to be in your wheelhouse this month. Venturing out of your cocoon and rediscovering your newfound self can be a good beginning.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

At the start of the month, your career aspects may be challenging. Not to worry, just a small snag. Manifesting your dreams as the sun towards the end of the month moving into Aries occupying your 11th house of goals can help to open up a pathway. Also on your to-do list, getting back into the groove, entertaining, or just sharing your views with others can be nourishment for the soul.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

The sun transiting in Pisces can be a welcomed addition with work, though towards the end of the month, as the sun moves into Aries, you may feel a need to turn it up a notch. Either way, it’s time to put your best foot forward and continue on your chosen path. Those in authority will most likely take notice, but it is up to you to set the plan in motion. Placing yourself in alignment with the planets in sync, it’s time to aim high.

LEO (July 23 – Aug 22)

Perfect time to travel/be more creative or just focus on something that will enhance your current interests as the sun takes place in your 9th house of higher thinking. Moreover, money matters may be sticky, so be well ahead of your limitations. Also, pay closer attention to your body’s signals. Meditation can be beneficial as it allows healing of the mind as well as the soul.

VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Getting back on track should be your mantra for the month, taking each step in stride. Also, a sure way to get ahead of yourself is by getting your money matters in order, paying better attention to details. Moreover, relationships both personal and business could be a great source of support for you. Allow it to happen. You’re always in the driver’s seat, whether you realize it or not. This is your show.

LIBRA (Sept 23 – Oct 22)

The light is shining on your partnerships/business or personal related. Good month to work through issues that have been left on the back burner. If anything is amiss this could be a tell all cycle. In addition, you may find yourself on a health kick, good month to quick-start a new health regimen. Focus on goals; let it happen.

SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

With the transiting sun in sync with your own sign, you may feel inspired to focus on health and fitness. Begin by starting some good eating habits as the sun takes place in your 6th house of personal patterns and goals. Also matters of the heart can be super sensitive this month, it’s up to you to be more in-sync, paying better attention to those around you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

The next few weeks or so, you may need to delve more into your soul’s purpose as the sun and Saturn transiting in Pisces can be inspirational to say the least. You may be asking yourself, whether or not you have accomplished all that you set out to do? Centaurs always have the need to evaluate their path of existence. Is this where you need and want to be? Think.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

The home front is the focus – a strong cycle for being with family, friends and getting things done. Also, your communication skills are at their peak, so use them wisely. Be more alert as well as receptive. Surprisingly, with regards to work, you may end up receiving a long-term solution to an ongoing issue. Maybe it’s time to come clean with yourself about what it is you truly desire.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Though planetary movement is very much in your favor, toward the end of the month you may be under scrutiny at work, so it’s important to watch your words as the sun traveling in your area of chat could trigger an unwarranted reaction. Also, your money situation may start to turn around within a few weeks, so be well aware of the changes while working on gathering information.

Janet Amid can be heard Monday mornings from 8:10-8:20 am on 93.5 FM. Every second Wednesday on 96.7 CLASSIC HITS and every other Wednesday morning from 7:30-8:30 am. 419-882-5510 or JanetAmid@aol.com.