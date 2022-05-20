Nature-inspired artist “Passing Through” at Hudson

The gently abstract yet incredibly evocative work of Michigan artist Justin Kellner is the subject of a new exhibit at Hudson Gallery, on display now through May 28.

Entitled “Passing Through,” the exhibition features the nature-inspired work of Kellner, who depicts forest scenes of branches and birds over a layered background that are both unmistakable in their focus but also uniquely of their artist’s point of view.

“The paintings give an impression of the natural areas I’ve explored, while informing the

viewer about their environmental fragility,” Kellner was quoted as saying in a press release by the Gallery. “Very sensitive to their environments, birds are often a good indicator of the health of a particular ecosystem.”

Kellner often spends time in woods and other natural environments, his personal muse. His works depict a variety of songbirds in their habitat, which the artist uses to frame his pieces in terms of environmental impact.

“Searching out and identifying various species has led me to explore Michigan’s parks and wetlands. Rather than focusing on the loss of habitat, I’ve explored the unique environments of individual species, many of which are maintained by conservation efforts,” Kellner said in an Artist Statement on his website.

Hudson Gallery will host a reception for the artist on Friday, May 6 from 6-8pm. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Hudson Gallery, 5645 N. Main St., Sylvania. 419-885-8381. hudsongallery.net

Hours: 10am-6pm, Tuesday-Friday. 10am-3pm, Saturday.