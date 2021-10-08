Theater Notes – October 2021

See Elves on Shelves Themselves

The Elf on the Shelf craze may not be quite as wild as it was a few years ago, but most kids still know and love the holiday icon. The stage musical based upon the phenomenon, “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” comes to the Stranahan Theater for a one-night-only performance, Friday, November 19. With music and lyrics by Broadway veterans Sara Wordsworth and Russ Kaplan, the performance takes audiences on a journey to the North Pole to meet Santa’s Scout Elves. $33.95-88.95. 6pm. 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., 419-381-8851. stranahantheater.com

Elementary, my dear soufflé

Two years ago, the Toledo Rep presented a popular production of David MacGregor’s hit play “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear.” Patient fans have waited and the Rep will finally have the chance to stage MacGregor’s sequel, “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Soufflé.” Centered around Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, this exciting and funny show both deconstructs and celebrates the legacy of the world’s most famous detective. The Rep’s production will run from October 29 through November 7. For more information, visit toledorep.org.

Whose Line is it FINALLY?

Multiple delays have had Glass City fans waiting a while to see “Whose Live Anyway?” Now, the national tour, rescheduled numerous times, will play the Stranahan on October 31. Featuring improv performers Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Joel Murray and Jeff B. Davis, the comedians will recreate skits from the popular television series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this rescheduled date. $38-58. 8pm. 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., 419-381-8851. stranahantheater.org