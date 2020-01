Pair the mouth-watering casual dining fare of the Holy Toledo! Tavern with an evening of laughs during the latest installment of the Tavern’s Comedy Series with sets by Holly Lynnea, a Louisville-based comedian, and headliner Sal Demilio, a Detroit comic who has worked some of the biggest stages in comedy.

$20 | 7:30pm | Saturday, February 1

Holy Toledo Tavern, 9 N St Clair St.

419-724-4499 | Holytoledohensville.com