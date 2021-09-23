Road Trip – Sept. 2021

Looking for a quick change of scenery and a taste of something different? Visit toledocitypaper.com, or check out our sister publication, Current Magazine (covering Ann Arbor), at ecurrent.com, to explore film, art, music and more.

Our top must-attend, out-of-town events for

SEPTEMBER:

No, the tour doesn’t start at 4:20

Get ready for one of the most highly entertaining and educational tours of your life. The Wacky Weed Tour is a multi-stop guided walking trip/party through Ann Arbor. Featuring stops at a bunch of the city’s most popular marajuana retailers— both medicinal and for general adult use— the tour includes an extensive presentation that has elements of historical lecture, mystery and comedy. Every stop includes discounts and offers exclusive to the tour group. Head for Ann Arbor and grab some bud! $25. Available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Starts near Liberty Cannabis, 305 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor, MI.

Make reservations at wackyweedtours.com

It’s Oktober in September!

Check your calendars, October is almost here! For those who love beer and German heritage, that means the glorious arrival of Oktoberfest celebrations! Downtown Findlay gets a jump on the party with its 7th Annual Oktoberfest event on Saturday, September 25. One of the largest events in Hancock County, the party will feature plenty of traditional German music, authentic food, the Kinderplatz Kid Zone and, of course, barrels and barrels of beer! $5 for adults, $3 for under 21. 2-10:30pm. 328 Main St., Findlay. oktoberfestfindlay.com