Social Studies March 2024: Toledo Auto Show Gala

It’s the night where the “The Cars are the Stars!” The Greater Toledo Auto Dealers unite each year for a gala evening to benefit children’s charities in NW Ohio. The Toledo Auto Show Preview Gala has grown to become one of the largest benefits in the Greater Toledo area and has surpassed $2.2 million dollars in donations to local children’s charities. This year’s children’s charities receiving funding were First Tee Lake Erie, Good Grief and Helping Hands of St. Louis.

Find out more at firstteelakeerie.org, goodgriefnwo.org and catholiccharitiesnwo.org.

Photos by Christine Senack.