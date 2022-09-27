Lunch & Learn with TARTA

We all have places to go: the office, the store, school. But how do we get there? For most of us, it’s our own vehicle, or maybe a ride share service. Public transportation might not be an option that immediately springs to mind, especially if you’re on your way to work.

TARTA (Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority) is working to change that.

Let’s Go!

Through a series of Lunch and Learn programs (they hope to eventually have at least four events), TARTA is looking to increase awareness of the routes and options available to Lucas county residents to get them where they need to go. These events will take place at places of business, in order to encourage people to take the bus for their regular commute.

The inaugural Lunch & Learn will take place on Wednesday, September 28. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will take part in the event, riding TARTA to work before walking the two blocks from TARTA’s downtown Transit Hub to his office at One Government Center.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz has always been a strong supporter of public transit, recognizing the value it brings to an area in terms of education, jobs, entertainment, and more for our community and its people. TARTA serves the communities of Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Rossford, Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Toledo, and Waterville.

Did You Know?

TARTA has existed since 1971, and currently services 32 bus routes, serving approximately 3.5 million passengers each year. The buses use biodiesel fuel, are equipped with bicycle racks, and are wheelchair accessible. The transit authority also has special buses designed especially for disabled riders called TARPS (Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service),

According to the 2019 Community Task Force: Public Transportation in Northwest Ohio report, 87% of public transit trips taken provide a direct impact on the local economy, such as traveling to and from work, shopping, or participating in social or recreational activities,

TARTA is always making strides to improve its services, such as reintroducing Sunday and Holiday service, and Call a Ride. This option provides on-demand service to residents living within Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Rossford, Sylvania, Sylvania Township and Waterville, on a first-come, first-served basis. The fare is $3 per trip, and reservations must be made a day ahead of time.

The Lunch & Learn events are also part of an ongoing research process, to hear from riders and discover how to best serve them. In order to see more about routes, options, and the future of public transit in the Toledo area, check out their website at: https://tarta.com/