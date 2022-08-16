Toledo Opera accepting applications for Advisory Committee

The Toledo Opera is on the lookout for applicants for the 2022- 2023 Advisory Committee.

This is a committee filled with leaders from the Toledo area that are invested in growing partnerships and the developments of professional networks in and outside the community.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, September 2. Once chosen, applicants will be notified in early September.

“The members of the 2021-2022 Advisory Committee cohort were essential thought partners in our community programming including the Tuesday Talks series, the View Then Voice program, and especially the upcoming suite of community programming aligned with the opera Blue. We look forward to collaborating with the next Advisory Committee cohort, composed of new and returning members,” said Alyssa Greenberg, Community Engagement Director.

Toledo Opera Community Engagement also has made an imperative effort to touch on sensitive yet important social and cultural issues, and has started a dialogue amongst the community about topics affecting the community.

An example of how they achieved this goal was the 2018 premiere of “I Dream,” an opera that told the story of Martin Luther King Jr’s life.

This opera jump started the organization’s outreach further into the community. More than 500 people have taken part in opera events since then.

The mission was to help locals relate more to and with the story being told. The “I Dream” opera made it possible for the organization to reach different demographics in the Toledo Area. This also guaranteed inclusivity and accessibility to and for those in the community.

The community was given the opportunity to see parts of their story being told on stage. Through the Toledo engagement initiative they will continue to do so.

For more information regarding the Toledo engagement initiative contact Alyssa Greenberg at agreenberg@toledoopera.org or visit Toledo Opera’s website.