December MUSIC NOTES

FROM “BOYS” TO MEN FOR THE HOLIDAY

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5

Santa Claus is coming to town and so are the Midtown Men this holiday season! Made up of stars from the original cast of the wildly popular Broadway show “Jersey Boys,” the group continues to tour the country spreading the sound of the 60s. This year, the Midtown Men will bring their Holiday Concert to the Valentine Theatre on Sunday, December 5. In addition to classic rock hits, the group will perform a selection of yuletide tunes. $69-89. 7pm. 425 N. St. Clair St. 419-242-2787. valentinetheatre.com

25TH ANNIVERSARY OF “CHRISTMAS EVE”

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

In 1996, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra released its debut album, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” a rock opera that became one of the most popular holiday albums of all time. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, the Orchestra will visit Toledo for a two-show tour stop on Friday, December 3 at the Huntington Center. In addition to spreading holiday cheer, a portion of the proceeds from the concert will benefit the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium’s conservation efforts. $49.50-89.50. 4pm and 8pm. 500 Jefferson

HAVE A MILLION DOLLAR HOLIDAY

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15

The true story of one of the most legendary jam sessions of all time was recreated with the Broadway smash “Million Dollar Quartet.” Now, a special holiday edition of the show, “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” will play at the Stranahan Theater on Wednesday, December 15. Featuring legendary songs of Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash, the show will also include classic holiday tunes. $49-84. 7:30pm. 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. 419-381-8851. stranahantheater.com