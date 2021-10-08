Ohio Reveries: Local Talent Releases New Collection

Zack Fletcher is a prolific singer-songwriter/guitarist from Bowling Green, Ohio. The ghosts of his life experience pervade his songs through poetic lyricism, riveting guitar patterns and ethereal melodies. His music has been described as profound, emotional and haunting; a musical catharsis resulting in a powerful live performance and an intimate listening experience. His debut EP, “Dead Ends,” was originally recorded in 2009 and laid the foundations for his band, Moths in the Attic (MITA).

Moths in the Attic

Based in Northwest Ohio and formed by Fletcher, MITA released their debut, self-titled album in 2019. Fletcher and Michael Williams, a saxophone player he met in college, began performing together, adding a jazz texture to Fletcher’s acoustic work. Williams fuses smooth jazz, R&B, and hip-hop influences. Later, percussionist Kevin Jorrey was added, bringing the energy of a dynamic rock drummer and solidifying the group’s haunting, visceral sound.

Together, the trio merges rock and classical guitar influences with progressive, folk, and hints of jazz, creating “ghostly sonic compositions.” Since 2016, MITA has performed at various Midwest venues, including festivals such as the Black Swamp Arts Festival, and playing in support of a wide variety of artists such as Tyler Childers, Helmet, Two Tons of Steel, and OWEL. With their first tour canceled due to COVID-19, MITA recorded a video series, “Songs from a Distance,” as a follow-up to their debut album. Their music can be found on favorite music platforms or on their website: mothsintheattic.com

A New Musical Exploration

But Fletcher’s role with MITA is not his only musical venture. He also writes and records original solo work.

“The Traveler,” released last July, is the first song in a new collection called Ohio Reveries; songs inspired by Fletcher’s home and the places it has taken him. Five new tracks will be released as singles in the latter half of 2021 with the full collection to follow. Fletcher’s new release follows his classical-inspired acoustic instrumental collection, “Vignettes” (2020), and his previously mentioned alt-folk/rock epic “Moths in the Attic” (2019). The latter received praise from indie press outlets who called it “beautiful,” “captivating,” and “pristinely executed.” The album was produced independently in his hometown of Bowling Green at DLT Studios and mastered at Jack White’s Third Man Records in Detroit. A portion of all “Moths in the Attic” album sales go to local affiliates of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The songs explore themes of loss and living for today, something we all need to be reminded of from time to time. Following the sudden passing of a several friends and acquaintances, Fletcher was struck by how loved and full of life these individuals had been. “The Traveler” reflects on life’s fragility and encourages the listener to be present in the here and now, and live for those who no longer can.

Visit: zackfletchermusic.com/music