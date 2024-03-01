Book Notes March 2024

Under 200 Book Club

Visit the Toledo Library, Sanger Branch, for the Under 200 Book Club. This Club meets monthly to discuss books (any theme or genre) that are under 200 pages. This month the Club is reading Galatea by Madeline Miller, a short story retelling the ancient Greece myth of Galatea and Pygmalion. Join the Club Monday, March 18 from 7pm to 8pm. 3030 W. Central Ave. 419-259-5370. Toledolibrary.org

Art & Book Club

Reading and art enthusiasts are invited to join the Art Book Club at the Toledo Museum of Art on Wednesday, March 20 from 5:30pm to 7pm for a reading of Tiffany Girls by Shelley Noble. Take a dive into a fictionalized version of Tiffany Studios history. Attendees are also invited to meet at 5:30 pm on Friday March 22 for a docent-led tour of the galleries. 2445 Monroe St. 419-255-8000. Toledomuseum.org

Mystery Book Club

Gathering Volumes Bookstore hosts the Mystery Book Club to discuss What the River Knows: A Novel by Isabel Ibanez. Share your thoughts about the fictional romantic mystery on Wednesday, March 20 at 5:30pm. 200 E South Boundary St. 567-336-6188. Gatheringvolumes.com