Women in Business 2024: Rachel Wilcox of We’ll Frame It

Framing at We’ll Frame It will never be outsourced, and everything is designed and assembled in house. The designers understand that people have a lot of memorabilia, and want to preserve your artwork as best as they can. They pride themselves on being able to frame almost anything, and want to be a trusted source for your sentimental items. Owner Rachel Wilcox discusses her routine, advice for women and running We’ll Frame It.

Morning: Work out, get focused, check the news.

Work: Work with customers, cut materials, assemble orders, place orders for materials, and inventory. Prioritize tasks to better connect with customers.

Evening: Relax and unwind. Take an outdoor walk or bike ride, watch a good movie or sports.

“Believe in yourself and don’t let the doubters get in your head. Also, have a good accountant and attorney.”