Women in Business 2024: Pamela Weitzel of Frankel Dentistry

Frankel Dentistry founded in Toledo, Ohio in 1946 is the first 100% employee-owned dental practice in the United States. The staff will provide you with a comprehensive and advanced approach to achieve optimal oral health and wellness. All patients receive the most aesthetic, minimally invasive, caring and cost effective therapies available. Marketing Director Pamela Weitzel tells us her routine and explains why she’s perpetually happy.

Morning: Wake up happy. Have my coffee, do my New York Times word games. Pick out my outfit, shower and wash my hair.

Work: Morning meeting with numbers and staff connections. Handle different responsibilities for marketing at the different locations. Help ease fear of the dentist by recording former patient experiences to share.

Evening: Listen to sports journalists, make a vegetarian dinner. Spend time with my children and grandchildren if I can. Brush and floss, put on pajamas, instantly fall asleep.

“I think especially as women, the thing we really have to do is know ourselves. Know who you are; know your talents – leverage them. Know what makes you happy – leverage it. Know how the world works – leverage it. Ultimately, knowing who you are is what makes you happy.”