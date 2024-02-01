Women in Business 2024: Lupita Mendez of Lupita’s Cantina

Owner and Manager

209 Louisiana Ave.

419-963-4611

lupitas-mexican.com

Lupita’s Cantina features a wide variety of authentic Mexican food, made fresh daily by Owners Carlos and Lupita Mendez. Those dining at Lupita’s can enjoy a full tequila menu, tacos, nachos, burritos, fajitas, food and drink specials and so much more. Owner Lupita Mendez explains the restaurant’s upcoming project, her routine and her family life – in Spanish, and in an English translation, with the help of her daughter, Pita.

Watch Lupita’s video in English, below.

Watch Lupita’s video in Spanish, below.

Morning: Wake up, give gratitude for the day. Self care, center my mind. Have a light breakfast with juice, yogurt and fruit, preparing my body for the day. Prepare my to-do lists.

Work: Work on my upstairs renovation project to create a space for guests to stay above the restaurant. Cook in the kitchen. Interact with customers.

Evening: Go home, play with my puppy and kitty. Decide if I’m making dinner or going out with my husband.

“Focus on yourself and your health. Stay calm through meditation and breathing exercises that help to relax your body. Find your peace. Don’t wait for others to help you. As women, we need to take the initiative on our own.”