Women in Business 2024: A Day in the Life

You know them from your favorite stores, restaurants, services and entrepreneurial endeavors: Toledo’s women in business. Some of our favorite women in business who work hard to keep this city moving in a positive direction share their personal routines, the best and worst parts of their jobs and advice for other women.

Dr. Sarah Stierman

Owner, Dermatologist

Ada Aesthetics

12780 Roachton Road

419-873-6961

adaaesthetics.com

Ashley Bush

MSW, LISW-S, PMH-C, Owner, Therapist

Bloom Women’s Counseling, Consulting, and Wellness LLC

112 E. Dudley St.

419-326-5732

bloomwomenscounseling.com

Pam Lloyd-Camp

Owner

Boyd’s Retro Candy

954 Phillips Ave.

419-720-7387

boydsretrocandy.com

Carissa Rybarczyk

Owner

Carissa’s Green Cleaning

3030 W Sylvania Ave.

419-764-9610

Carissa’s Green Cleaning LLC on Facebook

Kali Kowalski

Owner

Dial An Empath

1-833-336-7284

dialanempath.org

Andria Barlage

Owner

Fleet Feet

3315 Central Ave Unit A3-50

419-214-1228

fleetfeet.com/s/toledo

Pamela Weitzel

Marketing Director

Frankel Dentistry

5012 Talmadge Road

419-474-9611

Jonfrankeldentistry.com

Nikki Gillig

Owner/General Manager

Gillig Winery

1720 Northridge Road, Findlay

419-408-3230

gilligwinery.com

Lupita Mendez

Owner and Manager

Lupita’s Cantina

209 Louisiana Ave.

419-963-4611

lupitas-mexican.com

Erin McParthland

Development and Engagement Director

Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity

1310 Conant St.

419-382-1964

mvhabitat.org

Jess

Tattoo Artist

Needle Masters

527 S. Reynolds Road

419-906-7072

Needle Masters Tattoo Studios on Facebook

Carmen Wigmans

Owner

Reve Salon & Spa

5366 Main St.

419-885-1140

revesalonandspa.com

Jen McAlear

Owner, Winemaker, Sommelier

Urban Pine Winery

3415 Briarfield Blvd.

567-703-1281

urbanpinewinery.com

Ali Drozdowicz

Owner

Quenched and Tempered

1210 Jackson St.

419-469-2277

quenchedandtempered.com

Mary K. Brucker

Host of “Women and What WE-DO” podcast

Voices Around Us project – WGTE Public Media

1270 S. Detroit Ave.

419-380-4646

wgte.org/vau

Rachel Wilcox

Owner

We’ll Frame It

328 Dussel Drive

419-897-0591

wellframeit.com