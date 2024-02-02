Women in Business 2024: A Day in the Life

You know them from your favorite stores, restaurants, services and entrepreneurial endeavors: Toledo’s women in business. Some of our favorite women in business who work hard to keep this city moving in a positive direction share their personal routines, the best and worst parts of their jobs and advice for other women.
Dr. Sarah Stierman
Owner, Dermatologist
Ada Aesthetics
12780 Roachton Road
419-873-6961
Women in Business 2024: Dr. Sarah Stierman of Ada Aesthetics
Ashley Bush
MSW, LISW-S, PMH-C, Owner, Therapist
Bloom Women’s Counseling, Consulting, and Wellness LLC
112 E. Dudley St.
419-326-5732
Women in Business 2024: Ashley Bush of Bloom Women’s Counseling
Pam Lloyd-Camp
Owner
Boyd’s Retro Candy
954 Phillips Ave.
419-720-7387
Women in Business 2024: Pam Lloyd-Camp of Boyd’s Retro Candy
Carissa Rybarczyk
Owner
Carissa’s Green Cleaning
3030 W Sylvania Ave.
419-764-9610
Carissa’s Green Cleaning LLC on Facebook
Women in Business 2024: Carissa Rybarczyk of Carissa’s Green Cleaning
Kali Kowalski
Owner
Dial An Empath
1-833-336-7284
Andria Barlage
Owner
Fleet Feet
3315 Central Ave Unit A3-50
419-214-1228
Pamela Weitzel
Marketing Director
Frankel Dentistry
5012 Talmadge Road
419-474-9611
Nikki Gillig
Owner/General Manager
Gillig Winery
1720 Northridge Road, Findlay
419-408-3230
Lupita Mendez
Owner and Manager
Lupita’s Cantina
209 Louisiana Ave.
419-963-4611
Erin McParthland
Development and Engagement Director
Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity
1310 Conant St.
419-382-1964
Women in Business 2024: Erin McParthland of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity
Jess
Tattoo Artist
Needle Masters
527 S. Reynolds Road
419-906-7072
Needle Masters Tattoo Studios on Facebook
Carmen Wigmans
Owner
Reve Salon & Spa
5366 Main St.
419-885-1140
Jen McAlear
Owner, Winemaker, Sommelier
Urban Pine Winery
3415 Briarfield Blvd.
567-703-1281
Ali Drozdowicz
Owner
Quenched and Tempered
1210 Jackson St.
419-469-2277
Women in Business 2024: Ali Drozdowicz of Quenched & Tempered
Mary K. Brucker
Host of “Women and What WE-DO” podcast
Voices Around Us project – WGTE Public Media
1270 S. Detroit Ave.
419-380-4646
Women in Business 2024: Mary Brucker of WGTE’s ‘Voices Around Us’ Project
Rachel Wilcox
Owner
We’ll Frame It
328 Dussel Drive
419-897-0591