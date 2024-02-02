Sunday, February 4, 2024
Home Business

Women in Business 2024: A Day in the Life

By Riley Runnells
Toledo's Women in Business

You know them from your favorite stores, restaurants, services and entrepreneurial endeavors: Toledo’s women in business. Some of our favorite women in business who work hard to keep this city moving in a positive direction share their personal routines, the best and worst parts of their jobs and advice for other women.

Dr. Sarah Stierman

Owner, Dermatologist

Ada Aesthetics

12780 Roachton Road

419-873-6961

adaaesthetics.com

Women in Business 2024: Dr. Sarah Stierman of Ada Aesthetics

Ashley Bush 

MSW, LISW-S, PMH-C, Owner, Therapist

Bloom Women’s Counseling, Consulting, and Wellness LLC

112 E. Dudley St.

419-326-5732

bloomwomenscounseling.com

Women in Business 2024: Ashley Bush of Bloom Women’s Counseling

Pam Lloyd-Camp

Owner

Boyd’s Retro Candy

954 Phillips Ave.

419-720-7387

boydsretrocandy.com

Women in Business 2024: Pam Lloyd-Camp of Boyd’s Retro Candy

Carissa Rybarczyk

Owner

Carissa’s Green Cleaning

3030 W Sylvania Ave.

419-764-9610

Carissa’s Green Cleaning LLC on Facebook

Women in Business 2024: Carissa Rybarczyk of Carissa’s Green Cleaning

Kali Kowalski

Owner

Dial An Empath

1-833-336-7284 

dialanempath.org 

Women in Business 2024: Kali Kowalski of Dial An Empath

Andria Barlage

Owner

Fleet Feet

3315 Central Ave Unit A3-50

419-214-1228

fleetfeet.com/s/toledo

Women in Business 2024: Andria Barlage of Fleet Feet

Pamela Weitzel

Marketing Director

Frankel Dentistry

5012 Talmadge Road

419-474-9611

Jonfrankeldentistry.com

Women in Business 2024: Pamela Weitzel of Frankel Dentistry

Nikki Gillig

Owner/General Manager

Gillig Winery

1720 Northridge Road, Findlay

419-408-3230

gilligwinery.com

Women in Business 2024: Nikki Gillig of Gillig Winery

Lupita Mendez

Owner and Manager

Lupita’s Cantina

209 Louisiana Ave.

419-963-4611

lupitas-mexican.com

Women in Business 2024: Lupita Mendez of Lupita’s Cantina

Erin McParthland

Development and Engagement Director

Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity

1310 Conant St.

419-382-1964

mvhabitat.org

Women in Business 2024: Erin McParthland of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity

Jess

Tattoo Artist

Needle Masters

527 S. Reynolds Road

419-906-7072

Needle Masters Tattoo Studios on Facebook

Women in Business 2024: Jess of Needle Masters

Carmen Wigmans

Owner

Reve Salon & Spa

5366 Main St.

419-885-1140

revesalonandspa.com

Women in Business 2024: Carmen Wigmans of Reve Salon & Spa

Jen McAlear

Owner, Winemaker, Sommelier

Urban Pine Winery

3415 Briarfield Blvd.

567-703-1281

urbanpinewinery.com

Women in Business 2024: Jen McAlear of Urban Pine Winery

Ali Drozdowicz

Owner

Quenched and Tempered

1210 Jackson St. 

419-469-2277

quenchedandtempered.com

Women in Business 2024: Ali Drozdowicz of Quenched & Tempered

Mary K. Brucker

Host of “Women and What WE-DO” podcast 

Voices Around Us project – WGTE Public Media

1270 S. Detroit Ave.

419-380-4646

wgte.org/vau

Women in Business 2024: Mary Brucker of WGTE’s ‘Voices Around Us’ Project

Rachel Wilcox

Owner

We’ll Frame It

328 Dussel Drive

419-897-0591

wellframeit.com 

Women in Business 2024: Rachel Wilcox of We’ll Frame It

Previous articleWomen in Business 2024: Ashley Bush of Bloom Women’s Counseling
Next articleDance Church Classes in Toledo Weekly, On the Go
Riley Runnells

Recent Articles

Explore

Magazines

© 2024 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO