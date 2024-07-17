Thursday, July 18, 2024
National Museum of the Great Lakes: The Second Wave TikTok

By Juleanna DeShetler
A graphic with a boat in the background introducing The National Museum of the Great Lake's Second Wave of expansion.
The National Museum of the Great Lakes introduces its Second Wave of expansion to promote more lake talk, history and education.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is introducing its Second Wave.

Ideally, the purpose is to create a hub encouraging Great Lake conversations by preserving the history, fueling education and boosting economic vitality in our region. This will be achieved with fundraising and donor support of a $6 million goal.

Currently, $4.4 million has been accumulated which will go toward the 5,000-square-foot expansion. Other additions include areas dedicated to temporary and traveling exhibits, brand new permanent exhibit spaces and a community education center.

Check out the TikTok showcasing the museum’s glory and speaking with Ashley Streichert, the marketing and communications manager at The National Museum of Great Lakes.

For more information go to The National Museum of Great Lakes website. To donate to The Second Wave go here

