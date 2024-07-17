National Museum of the Great Lakes: The Second Wave TikTok

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is introducing its Second Wave.
Ideally, the purpose is to create a hub encouraging Great Lake conversations by preserving the history, fueling education and boosting economic vitality in our region. This will be achieved with fundraising and donor support of a $6 million goal.
Currently, $4.4 million has been accumulated which will go toward the 5,000-square-foot expansion. Other additions include areas dedicated to temporary and traveling exhibits, brand new permanent exhibit spaces and a community education center.
Check out the TikTok showcasing the museum’s glory and speaking with Ashley Streichert, the marketing and communications manager at The National Museum of Great Lakes.
