Toledo According To… Sandy Spang

Name: Sandy Spang

Years lived in Toledo: Born and raised

Occupation: President, Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG)

My short story: I spent 17 years working in the jewelry industry. Many years later, I was on Toledo City Council for six years and following that was in administration for the city of Toledo working in economic development, specifically with small businesses.

– Glass City Metropark is the place in Toledo I’m most proud of.

– The best meal I had in Toledo was the Coquilles Saint-Jacques at Hotel Sofitel during my wedding. Or, my recent meal at Registry Bistro.

– Mud Hens Opening Day is my favorite annual event.

– My favorite piece of local architecture is The Toledo Main Library, which is a style of architecture called Art Deco.

– I shop for local jewelry at Toledo Museum of Art Gift Store or Crosby Garden.

– I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m at the University of Toledo Recreation Center’s swimming pool.

-The street I drive on/walk on most often is Broadway.

– One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is The Ottawa Park Concert Series.

– The best view in Toledo is The Northeast Corner of Government Center or my office at TMACOG.

– When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to have a great cup of coffee when I get back.

– The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is SAME Cafe and BlueBird Hair Studio.

– When I’m craving Mexican food, I go to El Tipico.

– If I knew I could get away with it, I would spend the night at the Toledo Museum of Art.

– If Toledo had a new motto, it would be “Things are happening in a lot of places, but you can make things happen in Toledo.”

– The most underrated thing in Toledo is our waterfront.

– To find inspiration, I go to my own backyard.

– I always brag about Toledo’s Museum, glass and its history and future here.

– Josina Lott is the Toledoan I most admire.

– My coolest Toledo memory is meeting Tom Hanks while he shot a movie here.