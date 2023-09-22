Toledo According To… Rita Mansour

Years lived in Toledo: 50+ years, born and raised

Occupation: Certified Private Wealth Advisor, Senior Managing Director Mansour Wealth Management

My (short) story: Mansour is extremely proud of being a lifelong Toledoan. Named by Barron’s Investment News Magazine as one of the Top 100 Female Advisors in the United States, Mansour advises clients in the U.S. and around the world. Fluent in three languages, her correspondent relationships allow her access to global markets and a vast client list. She is actively involved in many civic and philanthropic organizations and serves as a Board Member of the Toledo Museum of Art, Lourdes University, and the Advisory Council of the Sisters of Notre Dame. Rita is also involved with the Greater Toledo Community Foundation and the Arts Commission.

Listen to Rita’s full interview, below: