Toledo According To… Rita Mansour

Years lived in Toledo: 50+ years, born and raised
Occupation: Certified Private Wealth Advisor, Senior Managing Director Mansour Wealth Management
My (short) story: Mansour is extremely proud of being a lifelong Toledoan. Named by Barron’s Investment News Magazine as one of the Top 100 Female Advisors in the United States, Mansour advises clients in the U.S. and around the world. Fluent in three languages, her correspondent relationships allow her access to global markets and a vast client list. She is actively involved in many civic and philanthropic organizations and serves as a Board Member of the Toledo Museum of Art, Lourdes University, and the Advisory Council of the Sisters of Notre Dame. Rita is also involved with the Greater Toledo Community Foundation and the Arts Commission.
Listen to Rita’s full interview, below:
- Downtown Toledo, the Metroparks and the Toledo Museum are the places in Toledo I’m most proud of.
- My favorite Metropark is Glass City or Wildwood Preserve.
- The best meal I had in Toledo was at The Beirut, Kengo Sushi & Yakitori, TolHouse, Registry Bistro and Souk.
- The Greek Festival is my favorite annual festival.
- Momentum and the Museum’s Block Party are my favorite local events.
- TolHouse, Toledo Spirits, the Chop House or the Museum is where I would take a potential client.
- If my out of town friends are coming to Toledo, I would take them Downtown.
- One thing that holds Toledo back is the expectation to be a bigger city like Chicago or New York.
- My favorite piece of local architecture is the Glass Museum.
- I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m home.
- The street I drive on/walk on most often is Sylvania Avenue.
- The best time I ever had in Toledo was during the ProMedica Summer Concert Series.
- If I knew I could get away with it, I would paint on a building.
- The best view in Toledo is my office at One Seagate.
- A Toledo organization I admire is the Toledo Museum of Art and the Arts Commission.
- For a fun night, I’m going to cook at home. For brunch the next day, I’m going to Souk.
- Connect Toledo is the local project I’m the most proud of.
- My favorite way to give back is through Hear Aid, an organization my sister started that helps people that can’t afford hearing services and hearing aids.
- If Toledo had a new motto, it would be “You’ve got to live here.”
- Chrys Peterson and Marc Folk are the Toledoans I most admire.
- My dream vision for Toledo would be that neighborhoods are more walkable, our riverfront was more ignited and that people flock here and want to continue to come.