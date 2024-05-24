Toledo According To… Khaled Elwardany

Years lived in Toledo: Born and raised

Occupation: Perrysburg Municipal Court Prosecutor

My short story: I grew up in Oregon, went to Ohio State University and then came back to Toledo for law school. I worked in the Lucas County Prosecutor’s office in the criminal division and just recently transitioned to the Perrysburg Municipal Court.

– My grandfather’s old bar, the Pastime Bar, and the street named after him: John Shousher Way are the places in Toledo I’m most proud of.

– The best meal I had in Toledo was the Medai at Kengo Sushi & Yakitori.

– Mud Hens Opening Day is my favorite annual event.

– A business Toledo needs (but doesn’t have) is Top Golf.

– My favorite piece of local art/architecture is the Pythian Castle.

– I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m walking my dog down by the river.

-The street I drive on/walk on most often is Adams Street.

– The best time I ever had in Toledo was at Monster Jam because I went with a group of friends from law school.

– One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is go see the new exhibits at the museum.

– If I could change one thing about Toledo, I would change the roads – there are too many potholes.

– If I knew I could get away with it, I would rob a bank so I have unlimited money.

– The best view in Toledo is the LaSalle Apartment Building.

– When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to have Barry Bagels when I get back.

– The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is Balance Pan Asian Grille.

– If Toledo had a new motto, it would be “Welcome to Toledo, watch where you’re driving!”

– The most underrated thing in Toledo is the people.

– The most overrated thing in Toledo is the misconception that Toledo isn’t safe.

– I always brag about Toledo’s many options of things to do.

– My grandparents, Yehia and Emney Shousher are the Toledoans I most admire.