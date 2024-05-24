Saturday, May 25, 2024
HomeThe City

Toledo According To… Khaled Elwardany

By Riley Runnells

Years lived in Toledo: Born and raised

Occupation: Perrysburg Municipal Court Prosecutor

My short story: I grew up in Oregon, went to Ohio State University and then came back to Toledo for law school. I worked in the Lucas County Prosecutor’s office in the criminal division and just recently transitioned to the Perrysburg Municipal Court.  

My grandfather’s old bar, the Pastime Bar, and the street named after him: John Shousher Way are the places in Toledo I’m most proud of.

– The best meal I had in Toledo was the Medai at Kengo Sushi & Yakitori.

Mud Hens Opening Day is my favorite annual event.

– A business Toledo needs (but doesn’t have) is Top Golf.

– My favorite piece of local art/architecture is the Pythian Castle.

– I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m walking my dog down by the river.

-The street I drive on/walk on most often is Adams Street.

– The best time I ever had in Toledo was at Monster Jam because I went with a group of friends from law school.

– One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is go see the new exhibits at the museum.   

– If I could change one thing about Toledo, I would change the roads – there are too many potholes.

– If I knew I could get away with it, I would rob a bank so I have unlimited money.

– The best view in Toledo is the LaSalle Apartment Building.

– When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to have Barry Bagels when I get back.

– The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is Balance Pan Asian Grille.     

– If Toledo had a new motto, it would be “Welcome to Toledo, watch where you’re driving!”

– The most underrated thing in Toledo is the people.

– The most overrated thing in Toledo is the misconception that Toledo isn’t safe.  

I always brag about Toledo’s many options of things to do.

– My grandparents, Yehia and Emney Shousher are the Toledoans I most admire. 

Previous article
On The Radar June 2024
Next article
Lupita’s Opens Airbnb Above the Restaurant
Riley Runnells
Riley Runnells

Recent Articles

Explore

Magazines

© 2024 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO