Toledo According To… Kathryn Tucker

Years lived in Toledo: Since I was 18

Occupation: Chief Experience Officer, Fremont Federal Credit Union

My story, in one sentence: I’m married and a mother of four children, and outside of my banking career I’m a very proud board president of the Women of Toledo organization. In December, I’m graduating from the University of Toledo College of Law. Additionally, my husband has been making wine for 14 years, so we started a wine company about a year ago called Toledo’s Share.



Listen to the full interview, below:

TolHouse is the place in Toledo I’m most proud of.

The best meal I had in Toledo was the Delmonico Aged Ribeye at Mancy’s Steakhouse.

Women of Toledo’s International Women’s Day is my favorite annual event.

A business Toledo needs (but doesn’t have) is more places to gather and have a good time like TolHouse.

The street I drive on/walk on most often is Secor Road.

The best time I ever had in Toledo was at Mancy’s Steakhouse because I spent quality time with my husband.

One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is the Toledo Symphony.

If I could change one thing about Toledo, I would create more opportunities for collaboration.

The best view in Toledo is the Fifth Third Building – One Seagate.

When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to walk through my neighborhood in Old Orchard when I get back.

The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is TolHouse.

If Toledo had a new motto, it would be something involving rust belt, because of the grit our city has.

The most underrated thing in Toledo is our Metroparks.

The most overrated thing in Toledo are the winters.

Robbie Tucker is the Toledoan I most admire.