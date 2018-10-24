Wood County Historical Museum Recreates Orson Welles Broadcast

Practical joker and then radio announcer Orson Welles caused a minor panic for listeners of his live reading of the science fiction novel, War of the Worlds on-air in 1938. With tensions in Europe at an all time high, America was already on edge with the real threat of another World War, and listeners called in to radio stations all over the East Coast, terrified by the idea that the U.S. was being invaded by aliens from outer space. Unlikely as it seems, Welles’ dramatic, animated voice really sent folks into a panic. The Wood County Historical Museum seeks to capture some of the drama from that 1938 evening with a recreated broadcast of their own.

$5-$10 | 8-9pm Tuesday, October 30

Wood County Historical Museum, 13660 County Home Rd.,

Bowling Green | 419-352-0967 | woodcountyhistory.org