University of Toledo Drama Presents “All Quite on the Western Front”

During the aftermath of World War I, President Woodrow Wilson referred to it as the “war to end all wars”. Like many of Wilson’s views, he was proven wrong, though at the time, the destruction of old world Europe was difficult to describe in any other way. The University of Toledo’s Drama Department pays homage to the “greatest generation” with the play, All Quiet on the Western Front. Director Matt Foss takes the audience on an emotional journey based on the novel by Erich Remarque. The story reveals the traumas facing modern-day veterans and the destruction left in the wake of war.

$10-$18 | Showtimes are 7:30pm Fridays and Saturdays,

November 2-10. 2pm Sundays, November 4-11.

UT Center for Performing Arts, 1910 W Rocket Dr.

419-530-2787 | utoledo.tix.com