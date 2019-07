The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is bringing his Loud and Clear Tour to the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater, and we couldn’t be more excited. Noah’s standup is a refreshing take on Americans’ idiosyncrasies, and his reflections as a South African who grew up during apartheid are enlightening. Don’t miss your chance to catch his live standup special!

$35-$89.50 | 8pm | Friday, July 19

Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre, 2700 Broadway St.

419-385-5721, Ext. 6001 | ticketmaster.com