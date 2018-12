Feel like you may have written (or could write) the next great American play? Now might be your chance to let your talent shine. The Toledo Repertoire Theatre is calling for submissions to “Toledo Voices,” a night where local playwrights bring their unproduced manuscripts and participate in a series of readings, followed by feedback from others. Bring your best work and be brave.



12am-11:59pm Friday, December 28. The Toledo Repertoire Theatre. 16 10th St. 419-243-9277. toledorep.org.