Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Home Events

Theater Notes September 2023

By Makenna Flores
Maumee Indoor
Photo courtesy: Maumee Indoor Theater Facebook page

Tick Tick Boom at Toledo Repertoire Theatre

Toledo Rep
Photo provided via Toledo Rep.

From stage to Netflix and back to stage again, Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical “Tick, Tick…Boom!” is coming to the Toledo Repertoire Theatre, 16 Tenth St., Sept. 15 through Oct. 1. The musical follows the story of Larson’s struggle and sacrifices to make his big break. With 14 songs, 10 characters, three actors and one band, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” shows you the journey that led to the Blockbuster broadway show, “Rent.” toledorep.org/buy-tickets/.

The Prom at Crowell Opera 

The Prom poster
Photo provided via The Croswell.

For a musical night full of laughs, see “The Prom” from Sept. 15 through Sept. 24 the Croswell Opera. Based on a true story, “The Prom” follows a high school girl in Indiana who is fighting for the right to take her girlfriend to prom. Tickets range from $22 to $44 for adults and $15 to $25 for students. 16 Tenth St., Adrian, Michigan. croswell.org/theprom/.

Previous articleSylvania Area Family Services Hosts On Tap and Uncorked
Next articleSocial Activist Dr. Barber II to Speak at UT Lecture Series
Makenna Flores

Recent Articles

Explore

Magazines

© 2023 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO