Theater Notes September 2023

Tick Tick Boom at Toledo Repertoire Theatre

From stage to Netflix and back to stage again, Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical “Tick, Tick…Boom!” is coming to the Toledo Repertoire Theatre, 16 Tenth St., Sept. 15 through Oct. 1. The musical follows the story of Larson’s struggle and sacrifices to make his big break. With 14 songs, 10 characters, three actors and one band, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” shows you the journey that led to the Blockbuster broadway show, “Rent.” toledorep.org/buy-tickets/.

The Prom at Crowell Opera

For a musical night full of laughs, see “The Prom” from Sept. 15 through Sept. 24 the Croswell Opera. Based on a true story, “The Prom” follows a high school girl in Indiana who is fighting for the right to take her girlfriend to prom. Tickets range from $22 to $44 for adults and $15 to $25 for students. 16 Tenth St., Adrian, Michigan. croswell.org/theprom/.