Theater Notes October 2023

Wait Until Dark at the Toledo Repertoire

The next performance at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre is Wait Until Dark, a play by Frederick Knott, first performed on Broadway in 1966, featuring a doll filled with heroin that ends up in the apartment of a blind woman, who is terrorized by criminals looking for the doll until she figures out how to fight back. Toledo Rep, 16 10th St., Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, Showtimes and ticket prices vary. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit toledorep.org.

The Croswell Opera House Presents Jekyll and Hyde

Watch Jekyll and Hyde at the Croswell Opera House in downtown Adrian., Follow the epic struggle between good and evil with the story of a brilliant doctor whose experiments with human personality create an evil and murderous counterpart. 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian. Oct. 13 through Oct. 22. Tickets from $15 to $44. Evening performances at 7:30 pm, matinees at 2:30 pm. croswell.org/jekyllandhyde.

3B Productions Presents “Something Rotten!”

3B Productions presents Something Rotten! which follows two brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, as they try to outdo Shakespeare by writing the best play in all of England. Adults $20, seniors and students $18. Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St. 3bproductions.org.