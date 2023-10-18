Theater Notes November 2023

SIX, the musical, comes to Toledo

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a modern tale of girl power. SIX has won many awards including the Tony Award for Best Original Score and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Tuesday, Nov, 14 through Sunday, Nov. 19. Showtimes and ticket prices vary. Stranahan Theater, 419-381-8851. boxoffice@stranahantheater.org.

Jesus Christ Superstar takes on the Valentine

Jesus Christ Superstar is returning to Toledo with a 50th anniversary production. Set during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas, Jesus Christ Superstar reflects the rock roots that defined a generation, with famous hits like “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane.” Wednesday, Nov. 1, 7:30 pm. Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St. Ticket prices vary. valentinetheatre.com.

The Little Mermaid swims into The Croswell Opera

Travel “Under the Sea” for this Disney classic about a young mermaid who dreams of the world above. See Ariel, Prince Eric, Sebastian, Flounder and all their friends from the beloved movie come to life on the stage. Nov. 17 to Dec. 3. The Croswell Opera House, 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian. Showtimes and ticket prices vary. 517-264-7469. croswell.org/littlemermaid.