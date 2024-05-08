Theater Notes May 2024

Oregon Community Theater presents I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, the longest running off-Broadway revue in history, is makes its way to Northwest Ohio through Oregon Community Theater. May 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 pm, with a matinee on May 5 at 3 pm. Audiences can celebrate the truths and myths behind a true “relationship.” Fassett Auditorium, 3025 Starr Ave. Tickets $15. octshows.org.

3B Productions Presents Bright Star

Written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star tells the story of a woman, her past and present, through a harrowing tale of how events in the past lead to a relationship in the future she never dreamed of having. 3B Productions presents Bright Star at the Maumee Indoor Theater, Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12. Tickets $18. 3bproductions.org

Escape to Margaritaville at The Croswell Opera House

The Croswell Opera House invites you to Escape to Margaritaville for two weekends in May. Friday, May 10 and 17 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, May 11 and 18 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 12 and 19 at 2:30 pm, hear hits like “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and more. 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian, MI. Tickets start at $22. croswell.org.