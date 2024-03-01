Theater Notes March 2024

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

Laugh with your favorite friends — Rose, Dorothy, Sophia and Blanche — once more at the Stranahan Theater. New members have joined the Golden Girls cast for the 2024 tour. For one night only, see your favorite friends in a new light. March 7 at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $68. 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

Last Stop on Market Street at The Croswell

The Croswell presents Last Stop on Market Street, an inclusive hip-hop musical based on the children’s book by Matt de la Peña. The musical is staged March 15-17 at various times. The production will also include a sensory-friendly showing on Saturday, March 16 at 2pm, with modifications including keeping the house lights partially on, reducing loud noises and sound effects and adding buffers between seated groups so that children on the autism spectrum or those with sensory processing issues can better enjoy. $18 for adults and $10 for students. 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian, MI. 517-264-7469. croswell.org

SNL star Jay Pharoah at The Funny Bone

Jay Pharoah, best known for this six year stint on Saturday Night Live, performs at The Funny Bone for two nights only. Pharoah delivers hilarious celebrity impersonations including Jay-Z, Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Lil Wayne, Denzel Washington and, most famously, his impression of Former President Barack Obama. See Pharoah live Friday, March 8 at 10pm or Saturday, March 9 at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $37. 6140 Levis Commons Blvd. 419-931-3474. Toledo.funnybone.com