Theater Notes June 2024

Toledo Repertoire Theatre presents Man of La Mancha

Through June 16, head to the Toledo Repertoire Theatre for Man of La Mancha, one of the world’s most popular musicals inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th century masterwork Don Quixote and set during the Spanish Inquisition. 16 10th St., 419-243-9277. Tickets range from $14.50 to $27. Show dates and times vary. toledorep.org

The Croswell presents The Bodyguard

Head to The Croswell for The Bodyguard, a musical based on the 1992 hit movie of the same name. This romantic thriller features irresistible hits by the unforgettable Whitney Houston. June 7 through June 16, showtimes vary. Tickets range from $15 to $44. 129 E Maumee St., Adrian, MI. 517-264-7469. croswell.org

The Village Players present Amelie: The Musical

Based on the 2001 romantic comedy film of the same name, Amelie: The Musical follows a young woman finding her way through the streets of Paris after surviving a tragic and isolated childhood. Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, and Thursday, June 20 through Sunday, June 23. Showtimes vary. Ticket prices $15 – $20. The Village Players Theatre, 2740 Upton Ave. 419-472-6817. thevillageplayers.org