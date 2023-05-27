Theater Notes June 2023

The Stranahan Presents “Dear Evan Hansen”

A popular Broadway musical, “Dear Evan Hansen,” ran on Broadway for seven years. Now, the musical is touring the country with performances at Toledo’s Stranahan Theater from June 13-18. “Dear Evan Hansen” tells the story of a boy who dreamed of a different life, and through a misunderstanding regarding a classmate, falls into the life he always wanted. However, when his lies start to catch up to him, he must choose whether or not to keep deceiving people or to tell the truth. $49-129. americantheatreguild.com. 419.381.8851. 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.

Black Swamp Players Elevate Playwriting Contest Winner

Black Swamp Players has selected the troupe’s annual playwriting contest winner, and will perform the play at the Black Swamp Players Theatre from June 16-25. “Not Quite Gone” is the work of recent Bowling Green High School graduate Ethan Woody Brown. The show follows an aging woman experiencing dementia, and how she works with a friend to figure out how to remember the past. $15. facebook.com/blackswampplayers. 115 E. Oak St., Bowling Green.

Waterville Playshop Presents “Newsies Jr.”

Extra, extra, read all about it! Waterville Playshop performs “Newsies Jr.” at the Maumee Indoor Theatre June 23-25. Children ages 6 through 18 will perform a 60 minute version of the Broadway musical inspired by the 1992 film. Alan Menken, Jack Feldman and Harvey Fierstein perfectly captured the true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City. watervilleplayshop.org. 419-823-7364. 601 Conant St., Maumee.

Children’s Theater Workshop Presents “Annie”

The sun will come out tomorrow for the kids of CTW, as they put on a production of “Annie KIDS.” The cast, ages seven through nine, practice singing and dancing at the CTW summer camp to prepare for the performances from June 23-25. This children’s adaptation is presented at the Historic Ohio Theatre, 3112 Lagrange St., Toledo. 419-244-5061. ctwtoledo.org.