UPDATED: Theater Notes – June 2022

UPDATED 6/23: The final weekend of the Toledo Rep’s production of In the Heights has been rescheduled for July 2-3. For the latest information, visit toledorep.org.

This is our block

The Toledo Rep is finally going In The Heights. The long-delayed production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breakout show— which won Best Musical at the 2008 Tony Awards— comes to the Rep beginning June 3. Set over the course of three days, the show tells the story of a young shop owner and the close community he calls home— Washington Heights in New York City. The Rep’s production was originally scheduled in 2020. $14.75-24.75. 8pm, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, June 3-June 18. 2:30pm, Sundays, June 12 and 19. 16 Tenth St. 419-243-9277. toledorep.org

Who lives in a pineapple at Owens College?

A Broadway musical based on SpongeBob SquarePants, with songs by more music stars than you can imagine (David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Steven Tyler, John Legend, Sara Bareilles and many more). There’s no way that this idea should have worked, but it did. The SpongeBob Musical became a critically acclaimed success, nominated for numerous Tony Awards and spawning a national tour (cut short due to COVID). Perrysburg Musical Theatre presents its production of SpongeBob June 23 through June 26 at Owens Community College. For the latest information, visit perrysburgmusicaltheatre.org.

No BS: Simpson coming to Funny Bone

One of the most original voices in stand-up comedy today, Brian Simpson is coming to the Funny Bone in Perrysburg for a two-day gig on Friday, June 17. Based out of Los Angeles, Simpson grew up as a foster child and served in the Marine Corps before moving into comedy. In addition to gigs at LA’s Comedy Store and a comedy special on Netflix, Simpson also hosts the popular podcast “BS with Brian Simpson.” $20. 7:30pm and 9:45pm, Friday, June 17. 7pm and 9:30pm, Saturday, June 18. 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-931-3474. toledo.funnybone.com

Footloose hits the Croswell stage

Everybody cut loose! The stage musical Footloose, based on the movie of the same name, will be performed at the Croswell Opera House in Adrian for two weekends starting June 10. The story of a teen from Chicago who moves to a small Texas town and defies the local preacher’s ban on dancing, Footloose is filled with catchy tunes and high-energy dance numbers. Erin Pifer makes her Croswell directorial debut helming the show. $20-40. 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, and Thursday through Saturday, June 16-18; 2:30pm, Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12 and June 18-19. 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian, Michigan. 517-264-7469. croswell.org.