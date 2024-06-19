Theater Notes July 2024

Toledo Repertoire Theater presents The PROM

The PROM, an award-winning musical comedy adapted from the book by Bob Martin, will be staged by performers, ages 14 to 19, July 25 to July 27 at 7 pm and again on July 28 at 2:30 pm at the Toledo Rep Theatre, 16 10th Street. Tickets range from $15.75 to $19.25. toledorep.org

Stone Productions presents Ride the Cyclone

Stone Productions and The Collingwood Arts Center presents Ride the Cyclone: the Musical on July 26 and July 27 at 8 pm at The Collingwood Arts Center. The book, music and lyrics were produced by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell. Purchase tickets online, starting at $15. Stone Productions on Facebook.

The Village Players presents Doubt: A Parable

The Village Players Theatre introduces the award-winning drama, Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley, July 18 at 7 pm, July 19 and 20 at 8 pm and July 21 at 2 pm. 2740 Upton Ave. Tickets $15. 419-472-6817. thevillageplayers.org