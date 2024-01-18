Theater Notes February 2024

The Secret Garden by Perrysburg Musical Theatre

Inspired by the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the musical tells the story of an orphaned child moving in with her uncle. Join Perrysburg Musical Theatre at the Juliet Beck Auditorium for the enchanting tale. Feb. 9, 10 and 11. Showtimes vary, tickets $17. 140 East Indiana Ave., Perrysburg. perrysburgmusicaltheater.org

Romeo & Juliet at Toledo Opera

Hear the Shakespeare classic retold in Charles Gounod’s take of the romantic tale of Romeo & Juliet. The opera is sung in French. Metropolitan opera stars Kathryn Lewek and Zach Borichesky play the historic lovers. Feb. 16 at 7:30 and Feb. 18. at 2 pm at the Valentine Theatre. Ticket prices start at $39 and run up to $129. 410 Adams St. valentinetheatre.com

Hadestown at the Stranahan

Tony and Grammy award winning musical, Hadestown is coming to the Stranahan Theater. Intertwining two mythical tales, the story of Orpheus and Eurydice, and the tale of King Hades and wife Persephone for a “hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.” Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 pm, with evening and matinee performances until Sunday, Feb. 25. Tickets start at $49. 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com